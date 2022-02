Dolphins interviewing Chargers Frank Smith for offensive coordinator There are three candidates now.

Smith has spent just one year in his position with the Chargers after spending three seasons with the Chicago Bears and three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders as the tight end coach in both stops.With Smith as offensive line coach this year, the Chargers gave up the fourth-fewest sacks per game (1.8) and were 13th in pass-block win rate (61%).