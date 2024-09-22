Dolphins are on a tear! My solution to this seasons mess!

Dorfdad
"I try to think, but Nothing Happens"
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2006
- Messages
- 232
- Reaction score
- 23
- Location
- Pennsylvania
Guys I know the “official” Dolphins season sucks but I have the answer. Why spend the next 3 months upset every Sunday!
I haven’t found the perfect solution! I think we should all try it as I been happy as a clam for the last three weeks!
I’ve download the entire 1972 season and every dolphins game day I fire up one episode have a little ****tail and grab some food and so far have been enjoying the season.
It’s still early on but it Looks like we have some players on offense and the defense looks pretty good. 3-0 right now just hope we can keep it up and make it to the playoffs!
Go Dolphins!!
I haven’t found the perfect solution! I think we should all try it as I been happy as a clam for the last three weeks!
I’ve download the entire 1972 season and every dolphins game day I fire up one episode have a little ****tail and grab some food and so far have been enjoying the season.
It’s still early on but it Looks like we have some players on offense and the defense looks pretty good. 3-0 right now just hope we can keep it up and make it to the playoffs!
Go Dolphins!!