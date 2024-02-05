 Dolphins Aren't Playing In Brazil In 2024! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Aren't Playing In Brazil In 2024!

Ozfin said:
Thought the Fins had Brazil as their international country?
Why ain't we playing then?

Can they change with the Rams so the Dolphins can play Down Under please.
Agree @Buff ?
I'm glad they aren't. Hopefully they have no international games in 2024.
 
I'll be traveling down under (as us Americans say) next fall, so that would be amazing. Unfortunately nothing that randomly lucky seems to happen very often.
 
