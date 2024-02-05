Dolphins Aren't Playing In Brazil In 2024!

NFL to play in Brazil on Friday night of Kickoff Weekend
The NFL's first game in Brazil will be the second game of the 2024 season.
I'm glad they aren't. Hopefully they have no international games in 2024.Thought the Fins had Brazil as their international country?
Why ain't we playing then?
Can they change with the Rams so the Dolphins can play Down Under please.
Agree @Buff ?
