Dolphins Ask Permission to Interview Chris Shula

Dolphins Ask Permission to Interview Chris Shula - DolphinsTalk

Dolphins Ask Permission to Interview Chris Shula Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports the Miami Dolphins have requested to interview the grandson of Don Shula, Chris Shula, the current LA Rams defensive coordinator. Shula was born and raised in Miami and is the son of former Cincinnati...
