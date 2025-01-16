 Dolphins assistant coach will be OC in East-West Shrine Bowl plus others | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins assistant coach will be OC in East-West Shrine Bowl plus others

https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2025/01/16/dolphins-parks-frazier-2025-east-west-shrine-bowl/


Miami Dolphins offensive assistant Parks Frazier will serve as an offensive coordinator for the East Team in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, the game announced Thursday.

In addition to Frazier, Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Kynjee Cotton will serve as the defensive line coach of the East Team, and Dolphins offensive assistant Roman Sapolu will be the offensive line coach for the West Team.
 
