Dolphins Assistant Coaches

SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Aug 16, 2004
1,143
1,267
So Coach Karen said that he knew plenty of black coaches that were qualified for higher positions and that the hiring practices of the NFL are racist. So I'm just curious why he wasn't hiring more of those coaches himself for his staff?

The Dolphins had 20 assistant coaches this past season and 15 of them were white. I'm no mathematician but that's 75% white and 25% black. What's the deal Flores, are you racist??
 
The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
7,733
9,579
Allentown, Pa
That’s interesting, never took note.

I don’t have a beef with BF for getting screwed over because of his race, it appears he did by at least two teams.

My beef with him is that Ross shouldn’t have had to offer him $ for something that should’ve been common sense.

My beef is that this guy tried to win games with Ryan Fitzpatrick, when there was obviously no point.

I was pissed then and I’m obviously more pissed then ever, now. I’ve always maintained a high level of respect for Fitzpatrick’s accomplishments, I’d be very proud if they were my own but it was obvious to me (and some of you) that it was counter productive to our goals.

One thing is for certain, Flo don’t know Quarterbacks. That’s why he’s unemployed.
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

Apr 11, 2009
3,924
571
Not looking forward to a future where this group or that group is blamed for something when things don't go groupmember's way. That's how Hitler came to power. And now we have satisfied Godwin's Law on finheaven.
 
