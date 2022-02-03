Dolphins Assistant Coaches

SmokyFin
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2004
- Messages
- 1,143
- Reaction score
- 1,267
So Coach Karen said that he knew plenty of black coaches that were qualified for higher positions and that the hiring practices of the NFL are racist. So I'm just curious why he wasn't hiring more of those coaches himself for his staff?
The Dolphins had 20 assistant coaches this past season and 15 of them were white. I'm no mathematician but that's 75% white and 25% black. What's the deal Flores, are you racist??
