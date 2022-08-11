Dolphins at Bucs Unofficial Watch Party here at Finheaven - LIVE~!

Join the CCFL- NFL on Madden 2023 Discord Server! Check out the CCFL- NFL on Madden 2023 community on Discord - hang out with 24 other members and enjoy free voice and text chat.

Normally I'd stream the game and have a chat in my Twitch, but it seems to be suffering from some lag. Until that is corrected I'll host the watch party in my Madden Discord channel. We will have live game chat as well as a stream of the game playing live.- When you join the discord, message DOLFANMIKE and let him know you are with FINHEAVEN. I'll then grant you permissions to join the channel. It's best to join before the game begins. That will allow you to jump in easily on your own and not wait for permissions. You can start joining it as early as now.- If you are new to Discord, please use the same name when you name yourself as you use in FINHEAVEN so I know who you are.- Once you get your permissions, you'll notice you cant speak in the channel until you put on push to talk in your settings. This prevents us from hearing everything in everyone's background, like wives yelling at you to go mow the lawn. So if you'd like to interact you must have that set up correctly in your settings. I can help you with that if you need it. It only takes about a minute to set up.