Dolphins Away Game Travel Set-up

Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Hey all, came across this gem today and was really blown away with how much emphasis this FO has put on the players. It's no wonder they got an A in the latest player eval. Check this out, really impressive how many people it takes to make an NFL team work.

Fascinating: Miami Dolphins' Atlas Air Boeing 747 Charters

Here's a video about the Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 that the Miami Dolphins team flies to away games, and how the logistics work.
And to think, McD couldn't even get a free coffee in Washington
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

Third times a charm

images


https://finheaven.com/threads/miami...tics-behind-the-scenes-with-atlas-air.377860/
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

How many separate threads is this video going to cause? I mean, I love the video and are thankful to those who want to share though.
 
