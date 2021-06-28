Dolphins/Bears will conduct joint training camp practices

Miami Dolphins will host joint practices with Atlanta Falcons during 2021 preseason​

The Miami Dolphins will have joint practices during the 2021 preseason with the Atlanta Falcons in South Florida.

New Falcons coach Arthur Smith shared the news during a news conference Tuesday.





The practices will be held at the Dolphins’ new training facility on the Hard Rock Stadium campus in Miami Gardens before their second preseason game on Aug. 21. The Dolphins are leaving their Davie practice facility this summer, after moving to Nova Southeastern in 1993.

Some of the Miami Gardens practices wit the Falcons will be open to the public, with an announcement coming closer to the preseason.