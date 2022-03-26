 Dolphins Beat Writer Omar Kelly moving to Steelers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Beat Writer Omar Kelly moving to Steelers

Bruzer

Bruzer

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Jan 1, 2006
Messages
3,496
Reaction score
1,126
Location
Iowa
He has been a big topic of conversation around these parts forever and however, you feel about him his time is coming to an end with us. Also the many threads of talking about him.

I was just watching Big O and he was talking about how he will be covering Steelers next year and leaving Sun Sentenial. I feel many will be happy with this but wanted to share since kind of Dolphins news. If wrong place please move the thread.

Timestamped video of them talking about it. For those who need to hear it for themselves.



Previous show clip about him mentioning possibly something in the works.



Me Personally....
The Office Party Hard GIF
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom