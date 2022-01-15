Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB, via Ian Rapoport

Tua or Death
But I thought Ross said the new head coach would get to make the decision on Tua.
I don’t know about the “roster to do it”. Team isn’t bad record wise but gets boat raced by all the NFL big boys and gives up lots of points. I’d agree if we were losing to your Bills, the Bucs and Titans like 17-3 or 20-7 but it’s usually 30 and 40 burgers. The team as constructed cannot beat Josh Allen and that is the first thing that has to change if they are going to make any noise. A QB who can beat him in a track meet would help but so would a defense that could slow him down.Feel bad for Dolphin fans.
So we have a Super Bowl level running game and offensive line eh? TFOH
Quit smoking crack bro, not good for you...Honestly I think the Dolphins roster is mostly fine. Top 12 roster (playoff quality).
If you put Aaron Rodgers on the Dolphins, what is the record you think?
If this was a SB-caliber roster we would have at least made the playoffs.