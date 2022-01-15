 Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB, via Ian Rapoport | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB, via Ian Rapoport

ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
Interesting if true because it suggest the new HC "won't" have a say in QB-type decision. Specifically anythign alongs the lines of I want to go in another direction with the QB etc.

I think the Daboll and working with Tua previous is going to factor HUGE with the F.O. during interviews. In addition for his experience in the division.

IMO, He's #1 on their list. In
 
Banksy

Banksy

Jan 4, 2018
Salty Florio is still saying Stephen Ross wanted Watson but Schefter, Rapoport and others think it was Flores pushing for the trade and Ross didn't really want him.
 
T

The Beatles

Oct 12, 2016
Feel bad for Dolphin fans.

Tua is not a SB caliber QB.

You have the roster to do it but need the QB.
 
D

DolfanISS

Aug 5, 2002
The Beatles said:
Feel bad for Dolphin fans.

Tua is not a SB caliber QB.

You have the roster to do it but need the QB.
I don’t know about the “roster to do it”. Team isn’t bad record wise but gets boat raced by all the NFL big boys and gives up lots of points. I’d agree if we were losing to your Bills, the Bucs and Titans like 17-3 or 20-7 but it’s usually 30 and 40 burgers. The team as constructed cannot beat Josh Allen and that is the first thing that has to change if they are going to make any noise. A QB who can beat him in a track meet would help but so would a defense that could slow him down.
 
T

The Beatles

Oct 12, 2016
PhinFan1968 said:
So we have a Super Bowl level running game and offensive line eh? TFOH
Honestly I think the Dolphins roster is mostly fine. Top 12 roster (playoff quality).

If you put Aaron Rodgers on the Dolphins, what is the record you think?
 
