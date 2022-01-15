Dolphins believe in Tua Tagovailoa, expect new coach to build around QB, via Ian Rapoport

The Beatles said: Feel bad for Dolphin fans.



Tua is not a SB caliber QB.



You have the roster to do it but need the QB.

I don’t know about the “roster to do it”. Team isn’t bad record wise but gets boat raced by all the NFL big boys and gives up lots of points. I’d agree if we were losing to your Bills, the Bucs and Titans like 17-3 or 20-7 but it’s usually 30 and 40 burgers. The team as constructed cannot beat Josh Allen and that is the first thing that has to change if they are going to make any noise. A QB who can beat him in a track meet would help but so would a defense that could slow him down.