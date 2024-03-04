Dolphins Best and Worst FAs

Thought this was a cool article.
Best signing: OL Jim Langer (1970)
After going undrafted, Langer was cut by the Browns before he was signed by Don Shula in Miami. After two years on the bench, Langer became the Dolphins' starting center in 1972. That season, Langer helped Miami complete the NFL's only perfect season. The following season, he earned the first of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Dolphins retreat as champions. A three-time All-Pro, Langer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987
Worst signing: WR Chad Johnson (2012)
A former All-Pro with the Bengals, Johnson signed with Miami after a disappointing 2011 season in New England. Just six weeks after signing with them, Johnson was released by the Dolphins after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He never played in the NFL again upon his release from the Dolphins.
