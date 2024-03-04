 Dolphins Best and Worst FAs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Best and Worst FAs

eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
6,851
Reaction score
11,534
Location
Minnesota
Thought this was a cool article.

www.cbssports.com

NFL free agency: Every NFL team's best, worst free-agent signing; Nick Foles makes list twice

These acquisitions changed the fortunes of NFL teams
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
via http://cbssportsapp.com

Best signing: OL Jim Langer (1970)

After going undrafted, Langer was cut by the Browns before he was signed by Don Shula in Miami. After two years on the bench, Langer became the Dolphins' starting center in 1972. That season, Langer helped Miami complete the NFL's only perfect season. The following season, he earned the first of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Dolphins retreat as champions. A three-time All-Pro, Langer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987

Worst signing: WR Chad Johnson (2012)

A former All-Pro with the Bengals, Johnson signed with Miami after a disappointing 2011 season in New England. Just six weeks after signing with them, Johnson was released by the Dolphins after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He never played in the NFL again upon his release from the Dolphins.
 
too many bad ones to count. I cant think of a another really good one that really stands out. Was Paul Warfield a free agent acquisition or trade? The good ones we've had only stayed around two or 3 years.

Maybe Brock Marion? he haunted Brady early in his career. Loved that.
 
Blake the great said:
too many bad ones to count. I cant think of a another really good one that really stands out. Was Paul Warfield a free agent acquisition or trade? The good ones we've had only stayed around two or 3 years.

Maybe Brock Marion? he haunted Brady early in his career. Loved that.
Click to expand...
Warfield was a trade
 
eMCee85 said:
Thought this was a cool article.

www.cbssports.com

NFL free agency: Every NFL team's best, worst free-agent signing; Nick Foles makes list twice

These acquisitions changed the fortunes of NFL teams
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
via http://cbssportsapp.com

Best signing: OL Jim Langer (1970)

After going undrafted, Langer was cut by the Browns before he was signed by Don Shula in Miami. After two years on the bench, Langer became the Dolphins' starting center in 1972. That season, Langer helped Miami complete the NFL's only perfect season. The following season, he earned the first of six consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Dolphins retreat as champions. A three-time All-Pro, Langer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987

Worst signing: WR Chad Johnson (2012)

A former All-Pro with the Bengals, Johnson signed with Miami after a disappointing 2011 season in New England. Just six weeks after signing with them, Johnson was released by the Dolphins after he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He never played in the NFL again upon his release from the Dolphins.
Click to expand...
How is Chad Johnson the worst free agent signing we've ever done? Wasn't he brought in on a one-year deal around the veterans minimum? Just the same line of thinking would have to put Will Fuller ahead of Chad Johnson (1 year but for significantly more money).
 
Worst signing a minimum contract…. We wish that was the case looking back the last 20+ years or so.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom