 Dolphins Bid Farewell to Four Tenured Defensive Players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Bid Farewell to Four Tenured Defensive Players

sap1993

sap1993

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
131
Reaction score
254
Location
Tampa
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Bid Farwell to Four Tenured Defensive Players - Miami Dolphins

It goes without saying that a team must draft well on an annual basis to sustain sustained success in the National Football League. The salary cap structure and rookie contracts arguably make the NFL draft the most important draft of the four major professional sports leagues. Ideally, an NFL...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

My writeup on the departures of Wilkins, X, Baker and AVG. Let me know your thoughts! I appreciate any, and all feedback
 
sap1993 said:
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Bid Farwell to Four Tenured Defensive Players - Miami Dolphins

It goes without saying that a team must draft well on an annual basis to sustain sustained success in the National Football League. The salary cap structure and rookie contracts arguably make the NFL draft the most important draft of the four major professional sports leagues. Ideally, an NFL...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

My writeup on the departures of Wilkins, X, Baker and AVG. Let me know your thoughts! I appreciate any, and all feedback
Click to expand...
great job! You are a good writer.
 
sap1993 said:
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Bid Farwell to Four Tenured Defensive Players - Miami Dolphins

It goes without saying that a team must draft well on an annual basis to sustain sustained success in the National Football League. The salary cap structure and rookie contracts arguably make the NFL draft the most important draft of the four major professional sports leagues. Ideally, an NFL...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

My writeup on the departures of Wilkins, X, Baker and AVG. Let me know your thoughts! I appreciate any, and all feedback
Click to expand...

You're a good writer.
 
Good stuff 93

You should post here more often bro
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom