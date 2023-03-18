 Dolphins Big Uglies in The Cap Room | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Big Uglies in The Cap Room

The elephants in the room if you prefer are Williams, Hunt and Wilkins all being FAs after this season. All are young (26/27) and top rated at their positions. They are also not gonna be cheap to keep. I'm just guessing, based on some early projections, that Wilkins and Williams will be at $15 M or more and Hunt around $10- 12 M.

I believe keeping all three to extremely important to 2024 any beyond. All three are young enough for 5 year deals and with crazy escalations in OL contracts it would be a smart move.

Most are looking for more help on the OL. We can ill afford to lose a top young player add to the problem.

2024 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders​

PositionFranchise TagTransition Tag
QB$38,560,000$33,198,000
DE$24,466,000$19,561,000
WR$24,383,000$21,658,000
OL$24,369,000$21,900,000 X
DT$21,006,000$16,834,000 X
CB$20,918,000$17,785,000
LB$20,579,000$16,953,000
S$19,048,000$15,629,000
RB$13,717,000$11,269,000
TE$13,693,000$11,736,000
ST$6,260,000$5,716,000

This is what we are looking at by waiting and still keeping the player, not a pretty picture.
 
It's not a good thing at all. But after the tear down and adding so much money, Miami is looking at some serious accounting issues.
 
The only way we are going to get Wilkins for 15 million a year is if he has an injury plagued season. Or he decides to do a team friendly deal.
 
