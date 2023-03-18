Dolphins Big Uglies in The Cap Room

2024 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders​

Position Franchise Tag Transition Tag QB $38,560,000 $33,198,000 DE $24,466,000 $19,561,000 WR $24,383,000 $21,658,000 OL $24,369,000 $21,900,000 X DT $21,006,000 $16,834,000 X CB $20,918,000 $17,785,000 LB $20,579,000 $16,953,000 S $19,048,000 $15,629,000 RB $13,717,000 $11,269,000 TE $13,693,000 $11,736,000 ST $6,260,000 $5,716,000

The elephants in the room if you prefer are Williams, Hunt and Wilkins all being FAs after this season. All are young (26/27) and top rated at their positions. They are also not gonna be cheap to keep. I'm just guessing, based on some early projections, that Wilkins and Williams will be at $15 M or more and Hunt around $10- 12 M.I believe keeping all three to extremely important to 2024 any beyond. All three are young enough for 5 year deals and with crazy escalations in OL contracts it would be a smart move.Most are looking for more help on the OL. We can ill afford to lose a top young player add to the problem.This is what we are looking at by waiting and still keeping the player, not a pretty picture.