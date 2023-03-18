Dolphins Big Uglies in The Cap Room

The elephants in the room if you prefer are Williams, Hunt and Wilkins all being FAs after this season. All are young (26/27) and top rated at their positions. They are also not gonna be cheap to keep. I'm just guessing, based on some early projections, that Wilkins and Williams will be at $15 M or more and Hunt around $10- 12 M.
I believe keeping all three to extremely important to 2024 any beyond. All three are young enough for 5 year deals and with crazy escalations in OL contracts it would be a smart move.
Most are looking for more help on the OL. We can ill afford to lose a top young player add to the problem.
This is what we are looking at by waiting and still keeping the player, not a pretty picture.
2024 Projected Franchise and Transition Tenders
|Position
|Franchise Tag
|Transition Tag
|QB
|$38,560,000
|$33,198,000
|DE
|$24,466,000
|$19,561,000
|WR
|$24,383,000
|$21,658,000
|OL
|$24,369,000
|$21,900,000 X
|DT
|$21,006,000
|$16,834,000 X
|CB
|$20,918,000
|$17,785,000
|LB
|$20,579,000
|$16,953,000
|S
|$19,048,000
|$15,629,000
|RB
|$13,717,000
|$11,269,000
|TE
|$13,693,000
|$11,736,000
|ST
|$6,260,000
|$5,716,000
