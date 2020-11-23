Dolphins blew it with passing on Herbert

I know its early to access them but... you can do an eye test.



Herbert is a tall athletic strong armed playmaker. He looks like he belongs and can be a great QB than can win games and not just manage them.



Tua is a soft arm, small, non athletic accurate passer that was surrounded with talent at Alabama. He is a game manager/scheme QB at best.



As far as relievers not getting open, its half Tuas fault. He throws a softer ball which takes longer to get to the receiver. This results in DBs getting to the ball and everything is going to be contested.



I'm welcome to criticism, but please back it up with facts and not emotions.