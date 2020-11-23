 Dolphins blew it with passing on Herbert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins blew it with passing on Herbert

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

I know its early to access them but... you can do an eye test.

Herbert is a tall athletic strong armed playmaker. He looks like he belongs and can be a great QB than can win games and not just manage them.

Tua is a soft arm, small, non athletic accurate passer that was surrounded with talent at Alabama. He is a game manager/scheme QB at best.

As far as relievers not getting open, its half Tuas fault. He throws a softer ball which takes longer to get to the receiver. This results in DBs getting to the ball and everything is going to be contested.

I'm welcome to criticism, but please back it up with facts and not emotions.
 
Way too early to tell man. I'm a little concerned as we all should be but there are so many examples of guys looking great coming out on fire and falling off big time the next year . Then there are guys who look not very good then take a big leap in the next year or two.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Worst 15 seconds of my life
 
AllFinsAllDay

This stuff is starting to be hilarious. The same Herbert who threw a game killing pick to Howard against us?

The same one who's own WR was saying that they couldn't run plays because of him?

That one? The one who is 3-7 right now? Would you rather be 3-7 or 6-4 right now?
 
BigNastyFish

One thing you guys need to get a grip on.

We're NOT taking about college anymore.

That's OVER.

You can be total homer, or Tua worshiper whatever,

but none of that erases the fact Herbert is impressing

a lot of people. You can't prop up Tua by knocking Herbert.

It just comes off so defensive and childish. IMO.

Like it or not -- they are definitely going to be compared...
 
Nublar7

dolphinfan41 said:
He looks like he belongs and can be a great QB than can win games and not just manage them.
Click to expand...
Herbet is 2-7 and Tua is 3-1.

I would say Tua won that game in the end against the Cardinals with the game tying touchdown and then leading them into field goal range for the go ahead FG. Plus he had a crucial first down run that iced the game.

Herbert is a stat QB, but I haven't really seen him "win" all that much yet. He beat the Jaguars and Jets so far, yay! Plus last I checked Tua has started four games and thrown the ball almost 100 times and still hasn't thrown an interception, which is pretty darn impressive.

Tua did not play well yesterday and neither did the rest of the offense around him. But I still would take him over Herbert.
 
