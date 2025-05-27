 Dolphins Blurbs- Very interesting one just posted | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Blurbs- Very interesting one just posted

Finsup1981

Finsup1981

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
2,206
Reaction score
3,708
Jaelan Phillips update, great news, guy is an android, the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent of athletes, if anyone can recover from these injuries it’s a freak like him.

Dolphins strength coach Dave Puloka says Phillips has consistently sought to be challenged and pushed during his latest rehab, and it is showing. Chubb says Phillips has had to be held back from doing too much.

As his mentality served him well, so have his genes. Phillips is what trainers call a “responder,” meaning he can almost make strength gains just by looking at a dumbbell.

“When you are dealing with responders, the timelines can exceed the expectations,” Puloka says. “I’ve seen a lot of physically gifted players in 18 years here, and he’s up there in the top percentile.”

Phillips says his knee feels “incredible.” He also says his Achilles is doing great. His wrist no longer hinders him. And he hasn’t had a concussion in seven years.

He wouldn’t change a thing, believing his struggles are the rhythm in his life’s song.

All of it will be celebrated if he reaches his goals, which include winning Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year, as well as having his contract extended before he becomes a free agent after the season.

Not long ago, he was limited to linear running without cutting. When OTAs began, Phillips didn’t know if he could participate in on-field drills.

Now, on practice fields lined by palm trees, he glides and bursts through drills, moving as if that scar on his knee isn’t there.

Phillips is in a good place. A really good place.
 
I wouldn't let Phillips play the first 10 games of the season. He needs to finish the season on the active roster if his career is going to go somewhere and if he wants a decent pay check at seasons end, even if its only for one year. I am glad he's getting paid this year though, at least he has life changing money locked up.

I love the kid, he's a testament to hard work.

Jaelen Phillips was the best defensive player we've had on our roster since Howard was in his prime. Phillips was just becoming elite in 2023, especially after his thrashing of Lane Johnson.
 
The Ghost said:
I wouldn't let Phillips play the first 10 games of the season. He needs to finish the season on the active roster if his career is going to go somewhere and if he wants a decent pay check at seasons end, even if its only for one year. I am glad he's getting paid this year though, at least he has life changing money locked up.

I love the kid, he's a testament to hard work.

Jaelen Phillips was the best defensive player we've had on our roster since Howard was in his prime. Phillips was just becoming elite in 2023, especially after his thrashing of Lane Johnson.
Click to expand...
You don't sit a guy like that for the first 10 games if he is ready to go in Week 1. Sure he could get injured again in the first game but he also could get injured in his first game back after sitting for 10 games. He needs to play as soon as he is cleared to play.
 
Ryan1973 said:
You don't sit a guy like that for the first 10 games if he is ready to go in Week 1. Sure he could get injured again in the first game but he also could get injured in his first game back after sitting for 10 games. He needs to play as soon as he is cleared to play.
Click to expand...
Dunno about that, we all saw how that played out this year...I'd rather sit him for at least a game or two to make sure hes responding well in practice and his knee is holding up to the increased workload before I throw him out in a game situation.
 
Finsup1981 said:
Dunno about that, we all saw how that played out this year...I'd rather sit him for at least a game or two to make sure hes responding well in practice and his knee is holding up to the increased workload before I throw him out in a game situation.
Click to expand...
How did injury from the year before affect him getting injured this past year? Wasn't it two totally different injuries? All I am saying is he needs to play as soon as his cleared to play. Obviously if he is cleared to play that means he is good to go or he wouldn't be cleared in the first place.
 
Ryan1973 said:
You don't sit a guy like that for the first 10 games if he is ready to go in Week 1. Sure he could get injured again in the first game but he also could get injured in his first game back after sitting for 10 games. He needs to play as soon as he is cleared to play.
Click to expand...

I’d prefer the opposite, giving him a better chance to play in the more important games.

Would you bet on him making it through a full season? Cause if you would, I’ll take that action. Even odds.
 
The Ghost said:
I’d prefer the opposite, giving him a better chance to play in the more important games.

Would you bet on him making it through a full season? Cause if you would, I’ll take that action. Even odds.
Click to expand...
He needs to play as soon as he is cleared to play. It's football and injuries will happen. But you don't bubble wrap someone for over half the season if he is cleared to play in Week 1 or soon after that.
 
Finsup1981 said:
Dunno about that, we all saw how that played out this year...I'd rather sit him for at least a game or two to make sure hes responding well in practice and his knee is holding up to the increased workload before I throw him out in a game situation.
Click to expand...
There’s no arbitrary period he should sit…Ryan said, “if he’s ready.” That would entail medically cleared and cleared by the staff, and feels game-ready. If all those boxes are checked, his ass should be on the field.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
There’s no arbitrary period he should sit…Ryan said, “if he’s ready.” That would entail medically cleared and cleared by the staff, and feels game-ready. If all those boxes are checked, his ass should be on the field.
Click to expand...
Oh I know, just a personal preference with his injury history
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom