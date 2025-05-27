Jaelan Phillips update, great news, guy is an android, the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent of athletes, if anyone can recover from these injuries it’s a freak like him.



Dolphins strength coach Dave Puloka says Phillips has consistently sought to be challenged and pushed during his latest rehab, and it is showing. Chubb says Phillips has had to be held back from doing too much.



As his mentality served him well, so have his genes. Phillips is what trainers call a “responder,” meaning he can almost make strength gains just by looking at a dumbbell.



“When you are dealing with responders, the timelines can exceed the expectations,” Puloka says. “I’ve seen a lot of physically gifted players in 18 years here, and he’s up there in the top percentile.”



Phillips says his knee feels “incredible.” He also says his Achilles is doing great. His wrist no longer hinders him. And he hasn’t had a concussion in seven years.



He wouldn’t change a thing, believing his struggles are the rhythm in his life’s song.



All of it will be celebrated if he reaches his goals, which include winning Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year, as well as having his contract extended before he becomes a free agent after the season.



Not long ago, he was limited to linear running without cutting. When OTAs began, Phillips didn’t know if he could participate in on-field drills.



Now, on practice fields lined by palm trees, he glides and bursts through drills, moving as if that scar on his knee isn’t there.



Phillips is in a good place. A really good place.