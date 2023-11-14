 Dolphins Boast #1 Offense and Top-10 Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Boast #1 Offense and Top-10 Defense

J

JBinSD

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 16, 2005
Messages
1,859
Reaction score
356
Location
San Diego
Book it -- the resurgence of our team will come from our ascending defense.

So many teams get excuses built-in as to why they aren't dominating opponents. We were missing our best pass rusher for the better part of this season in Phillips, Howard was hurt, and Ramsey wasn't playing at all. Kohou had to play out of position.

We're now the 10th rank defense in the league. Having Ramsey and Howard on the perimeter with Kodou in the slot changes everything.

I'm betting we start to generate more turnovers and Fangio's D rounds into what we expected in the first place.

We'll hold the Raiders to 275 yards and 14-17 points -- then we're going to feast on the Jets and Commanders.
 

Attachments

  • Dolphins Top 10 Defense.jpg
    Dolphins Top 10 Defense.jpg
    15.2 KB · Views: 6
We should certainly rank higher on defense after the next 5 games. Those offenses are ranked as such in yards per game:

31st
28th
16th
27th
28th

The last 3 games is where things become interesting when we face offenses ranked:

4th
9th
7th
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom