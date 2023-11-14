Dolphins Boast #1 Offense and Top-10 Defense

Book it -- the resurgence of our team will come from our ascending defense.



So many teams get excuses built-in as to why they aren't dominating opponents. We were missing our best pass rusher for the better part of this season in Phillips, Howard was hurt, and Ramsey wasn't playing at all. Kohou had to play out of position.



We're now the 10th rank defense in the league. Having Ramsey and Howard on the perimeter with Kodou in the slot changes everything.



I'm betting we start to generate more turnovers and Fangio's D rounds into what we expected in the first place.



We'll hold the Raiders to 275 yards and 14-17 points -- then we're going to feast on the Jets and Commanders.