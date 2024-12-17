 Dolphins Bring Back Backup QB Days After Release | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Bring Back Backup QB Days After Release

heavy.com

The Miami Dolphins announced re-signing quarterback Skylar Thompson to their practice squad on December 17.
I like McD but this re signing of Skylar has me confused and questioning why I continue to like McD and his thinking about talent.

Skylar was a failed experiment. Move on McD.
 
Not saying they are, but...if Grier and McD were actually trying to get fired, this would be a good way to do it.
 
