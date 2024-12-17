fin007
Provost at Hardball University
Dolphins Bring Back Backup QB Days After Release
The Miami Dolphins announced re-signing quarterback Skylar Thompson to their practice squad on December 17.
I like McD but this re signing of Skylar has me confused and questioning why I continue to like McD and his thinking about talent.
Skylar was a failed experiment. Move on McD.
