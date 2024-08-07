Dolphins bring OL Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray for a tryout

PHINSfan
Phins bring in two experienced Olinemen for a tryout today. Scott Quessenberry was the starting center for the Texans in 2022 and missed the 2023 season with an ACL and MCL injury last year. He is 29 years old and has also played tackle.
McCray is 32 and has bounced around the NFL playing for at least 5 teams.
Hope Quessenberry does well cause we really need a back up center. McCray I don’t know much about him.
