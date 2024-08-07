 Dolphins bring OL Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray for a tryout | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins bring OL Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray for a tryout

Phins bring in two experienced Olinemen for a tryout today. Scott Quessenberry was the starting center for the Texans in 2022 and missed the 2023 season with an ACL and MCL injury last year. He is 29 years old and has also played tackle.
McCray is 32 and has bounced around the NFL playing for at least 5 teams.
Hope Quessenberry does well cause we really need a back up center. McCray I don’t know much about him.
 
Quissenberry would be a good choice if healthy. Our new center gets banged up then what? A guard goes down? Not good.
 
Quissenberry would be a good choice if healthy. Our new center gets banged up then what? A guard goes down? Not good.
Well…..just as you typed this our starting center hurt his hand in today’s practice. Hoping and praying is nothing serious. Like you said: if healthy, we should sign Quessenberry.
 
Like who? Is there someone you have in mind?

If there is any potential I am all ears lol
I don’t know bud, but when you take into account all the context that we can see then I think you have to try and find a starter
Like perhaps they know wynn and brewer will be fine soon


But let’s say they aren’t, you’re telling me we’re gonna go into the season without two starters ?
 
