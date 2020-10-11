Dolphins-Broncos Week 6 game being rescheduled due to Patriots COVID test (tentatively to Week 11)

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,577
- Reaction score
- 1,810
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Just breaking...
edit:
edit:
Last edited:
Looks like we might have a bye week next SundayJust breaking...
AgreedMight not be the worst thing, having our bye week now, as opposed to later.
If Flo and co. have any designs on playing Tua in the near future, it gives us the next two weeks of practice to get it right. Hell, most of our units, aside from STs could use some extra work.
Just looking for that silver lining....
We probably just swap bye weeks, and play the game in between the two jests games.Denver in January to accommodate the patriots...come on!
They have to reshuffle a bit as Denver's bye week is week 8We probably just swap bye weeks, and play the game in between the two jests games.