Dolphins-Broncos Week 6 game being rescheduled due to Patriots COVID test

Another one bites the dust... and another one down and another one down...
 
Pats still getting special treatment. It would be nice to have a level playing field NFL...
 
Might not be the worst thing, having our bye week now, as opposed to later.

If Flo and co. have any designs on playing Tua in the near future, it gives us the next two weeks of practice to get it right. Hell, most of our units, aside from STs could use some extra work.

Just looking for that silver lining....
 
Might not be the worst thing, having our bye week now, as opposed to later.

If Flo and co. have any designs on playing Tua in the near future, it gives us the next two weeks of practice to get it right. Hell, most of our units, aside from STs could use some extra work.

Just looking for that silver lining....
Agreed
 
