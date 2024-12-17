Dolphins/Browns Flexed out of SNF

Dolph N.Fan
- Sep 11, 2010
- 35,335
- 39,216
- Columbus, OH
As expected.
Thank god , not trying to stay up late to watch dolphins struggle yet again in freezing weather
Struggling Dolphins, Browns Flexed Out of Week 17 SNF Slot
The planned Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns Sunday Night Football game in Week 17 has been flexed out of its slot.
www.newsweek.com
