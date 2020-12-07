Dolphins by the Numbers

Some interesting team stats that I wanted to share....



* Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (with one less game played), have allowed fewer points than Miami (188-212). Can Washington score 24 or more?

* Sanders has made 28 out of 29 field goals. The Dolphins opponents are just 8-14.

* The Dolphins are +7 in turnover ratio.

* Miami has outscored six of their opponents by more than 10 points and have limited three opponents to 7 points or less (okay two of those are the Jets, still).

* The Dolphins have 31 sacks and have given up 24.

* Miami is 4/5 on fourth down conversions. Opponents are just 10/22. This has been a big part of the Dolphins success.

* The Dolphins have been outrushed 1469-1158.



Individual stats....



Tua's passer rating is 99.4, Fitzpatrick is 93.1

Tua has 7 td passes and 0 interceptions (thanks to penalties)

Gaskin leads the team with 477 yards rushing, followed by Breida 168, Ahmed 166 (4.2 per carry) and Fitzpatrick 151

Parker leads receivers with 677 yards, followed by Gesicki 537, Grant 298, and Williams 288 (Gaskin targeted 37 times with 32 catches)

Howard leads the team with 8 interceptions (league?)

Ogbah leads the team with 8 sacks, Van Noy is second with 6, Lawson has 4 (18 sacks for those three free agent pickups)