Dolphins Called Carolina about Andy Dalton Earlier this Season, He is a FA this Offseason

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Dalton may be Miami's target as the backup QB in 2025. They called Carolina in September and per a Miami Herald report, they like Dalton's skillset. Dalton is a free agent after the season

dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins Called Carolina about Andy Dalton; Could be FA Target in Offseason

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that earlier this season Miami called the Panthers about Andy Dalton. Dalton will be a FA this offseason.
