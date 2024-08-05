Dolphins Cap Situation Post Tua and Tyreek

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

I believe these numbers linked to below are now updated for Tua's and Tyreek's new deals. Puts them at $44mm over the cap for 2025. Third worst in the NFL. Some thoughts:-I think a lot of pressure to win this year, we will be forced to drop some more players next year, probably some good ones, just like this past off-season with Wilkins and Hunt-A lot of pressure to hit on last years draft class (Cam Smith, etc) and this years draft class. Really need Chop and Patrick Paul to pan out to take pressure off the budget-Who goes? In part depends on how the rookies look, but I wonder about Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland. Not saying I want these guys to go, but the Dolphins will have some tough decisions. Personally, if they could move Chubb, even for a lower pick, just to dump the salary, that could be the best of some not so good options just to free up some money.Other thoughts?