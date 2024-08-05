 Dolphins Cap Situation Post Tua and Tyreek | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Cap Situation Post Tua and Tyreek

I believe these numbers linked to below are now updated for Tua's and Tyreek's new deals. Puts them at $44mm over the cap for 2025. Third worst in the NFL. Some thoughts:

-I think a lot of pressure to win this year, we will be forced to drop some more players next year, probably some good ones, just like this past off-season with Wilkins and Hunt

-A lot of pressure to hit on last years draft class (Cam Smith, etc) and this years draft class. Really need Chop and Patrick Paul to pan out to take pressure off the budget

-Who goes? In part depends on how the rookies look, but I wonder about Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland. Not saying I want these guys to go, but the Dolphins will have some tough decisions. Personally, if they could move Chubb, even for a lower pick, just to dump the salary, that could be the best of some not so good options just to free up some money.

Other thoughts?

No worries, the NFL got out of paying that Sunday Ticket law-suit so cap will go up dramatically again.

We will be fine.
 
We apparently have $35m is space currently. Plenty of space can be rolled over to 2025. And the cap will increase again.
 
it shows us at $23mm of space currently for 2024. again our 2025 space is 3rd worst in the NFL. not sure how that can be spun as a positive with no implications. there is no free lunch.
 
Last edited:
The numbers for the Hill contract just gave us another $12m in 2024 cap space. We are up to $35m. There’s no need for positive spin.
 
Overthecap hasn't updated Reeks contract.
 
Lmao.

On a serious note, I wonder how much of that is rollover for 2025 and/or if they’re planning on extending someone like Jevon Holland now.

We also have our 1 and 2 next year and you know Chris is going to be looking into who is available at the trade deadline.

There’s always Justin Simmons but we did just bring in Marcus Maye.
 
