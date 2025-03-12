 Dolphins Cap Update - I Think They Are Give Or Take Done Until The Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Cap Update - I Think They Are Give Or Take Done Until The Draft

$8mm left, I forget the exact rule of thumb how much they need to leave for the draft class (they have a lot of picks) and for contingency during the year, but that might be close to the $8mm. I do not know how much more they can free up with restructures, but probably not a ton to move on Brooks or Seiler. Any FA additions from here will probably be tiny. I think give or take what we have now plus the draft class is our team. That includes the OL.

12:10 p.m.: The NFL gave the Dolphins an additional $3.6 million in carry-over space on Wednesday, giving Miami an adjusted cap figure of $285.9 million. Per Spotrac.com, that left Miami with $14 million or so in space, but before the contracts of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tyrel Dodson, Ashtyn Davis and Larry Borom are factored in. The Dolphins likely have in the range of $8 million in space and can create more by restructuring contracts of several veterans, including Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler. Only the top 51 contracts count against a team’s cap.

Our 2 biggest upgrades are coming off Achilles injuries. This team just doesn’t look to be any better than it was last year.
 
