Dolphins Center Deiter Focused on Details

Deiter Focused on Details, Not Roster Moves The Miami Dolphins may or may not add another center to their roster, but either way 2021 starter Michael Deiter is looking to improve

“I’m excited that I have a chance to come out here and compete to play for the Dolphins another year,” Deiter said. “That’s really all I can focus on. Obviously, (signing another center) didn’t happen, but it’s not something that I’m really worried about. I just need to get ready to compete again this year.”