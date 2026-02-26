Dolphins Changing Their Defensive and Offensive Scheme

phinsforlife
This is one of the upsides and downsides of regime change. I suspect the same will happen with regard to the offense. The schemes change, therefore some portion of the personnel has to change along with it. In this case, will be somewhat less torturous, because a big portion of the roster was going to turn over anyway. My guess is the offensive personnel may have to change more than the defensive personnel, given our offense was so on the guardrail of oriented to smaller and faster finesse types, at nearly every position (WR, RB, TE, QB, and even some of the guys on the OL).
Then of course the question also becomes are the new schemes better or worse? I do not worry about that as much, because I think at the end of the day most schemes can work if the talent is there and they are well coached. The one caveat to that relates to my prior point about the offense, and a scheme that is too finesse oriented, and really cannot travel well or succeed in cold playoff weather on the road. In theory, we now have a chance to build a team that can travel and play hard nosed football, and the new administration seems to be very aware of that issue.
▪ The Dolphins are shifting from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 under coach Jeff Hafley, who used that 4-3 scheme as his base defense in Green Bay. But Hafley still intends to use a 3-4 and other schemes at times. So for the first time this decade, Dolphins edge players will be playing with their hands on the ground more than they stand up. That might suggest that the Dolphins need somewhat bigger edge players to play defensive line instead of outside linebacker. But Sullivan downplayed that, saying he’s simply looking for good players. “You might say we’re going to be a 4-3 defense, which we’ll base out of 4-3, but I like to get in the 4-3 structures and 3-4 structures all out of the same personnel groupings, so I’m not subbing and you’re saying, ‘No, now he’s in 3-4,’” Hafley said. “Subbing back, ‘now they’re in 4-3.’ “At the same time, I think it’s really important to find out who we end up with on this roster and figure out what we do best; then it will be my job to put that scheme in place. I have a lot of good ideas, but even if you look back to my past, in my first year back in the NFL, we played a ton of 3-4 variations with four down, and we had different guys in the inside and then when we made a trade last year [when Green Bay acquired All Pro linebacker Micah Parsons], I had to kind of flip it. Then we had some injuries, so I had to flip back.”
Coincidentally, just saw this on the offensive scheme, although to be honest not exactly sure how to interpret this, but the last sentence seems to be the answer. I guess we will see. Also not sure what this means for Achane - not sure you want to be trying to slam him in between the center and guards 20x a game.
Also not sure what this means for Achane - not sure you want to be trying to slam him in between the center and guards 20x a game.
