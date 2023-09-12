Dolphins/Chargers Replay

dolfan91
NFLN is replaying the Dolphins/Chargers game from this past Sunday. It starts at 9pm tonight, for those who'd like to watch the game.
Did the D get better 2nd time now that knew what was coming?Love my DAZN Gamepass. Already watched it twice in full.
We won
On the last drive.Did the D get better 2nd time now that knew what was coming?
About pissed myselfDid the D get better 2nd time now that knew what was coming?