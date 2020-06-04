dougb123 said: Dolphins check in 19th in Peter King's post-offseason power rankings The Miami Dolphins’ reclamation project is more clear than ever after the transactions of the 2020 offseason — this is a team that aspires to play physical in the trenches, and do so courtesy…

Most Overused Peter King Stat of the Offseason . . . 2019 records (including playoffs) since Halloween: Miami 5-4, New England 4-5.

The rest of the AFC East landscape, according to King?

13. Buffalo Bills
19. Miami Dolphins
21. New England Patriots
28. New York Jets

I am a big fan of judging teams by their most resent W-L trajectory, or even the level of dominance they applied over other teams or that other teams applied over them. Using a teams trajectory for basically the last half of the season is a good way to show if a team is improving, degrading or maintaining its previous level of performance.The records shown indicate the Patriots were degrading the last half of their season and the Dolphins were improving the last half of their season. What the information doesn't show is how dramatically the Dolphins were improving while the Patriots were just slowly dropping off their winning pace.I find the final results indicative of what I feel will happen in our division this year.