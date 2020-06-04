Dolphins check in 19th in Peter King's post-offseason power rankings

mwestberry
I am a big fan of judging teams by their most resent W-L trajectory, or even the level of dominance they applied over other teams or that other teams applied over them. Using a teams trajectory for basically the last half of the season is a good way to show if a team is improving, degrading or maintaining its previous level of performance.
Dolphins check in 19th in Peter King's post-offseason power rankingsThe Miami Dolphins’ reclamation project is more clear than ever after the transactions of the 2020 offseason — this is a team that aspires to play physical in the trenches, and do so courtesy…dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Most Overused Peter King Stat of the Offseason . . . 2019 records (including playoffs) since Halloween: Miami 5-4, New England 4-5.
The rest of the AFC East landscape, according to King?
13. Buffalo Bills
19. Miami Dolphins
21. New England Patriots
28. New York Jets
I do too. That defense is still very good. People seem to be forgetting that Brady didn't play well last year as well. He had a running game and a dominant defense and put up below average numbers. Will be interesting to see what the Patriots do without him.I still think the NFL is going to find out the Patriots are still a pretty good team even without Tom Brady. We saw how they performed with Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garappolo, and Jacoby Brissett. They were still a very good team that won most of their games.