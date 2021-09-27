Dolphins Chiefs comparison

Jamesw
Sep 8, 2019
257
590
58
Bangkok
Just like our Phins the Chiefs are 1-2. Had a very poor game. Interceptions, fumbles, horrible O-line, D-couldn't stop the run or pass. A few questionable offensive calls. They couldn't even stop a 2nd year QB from Oregon! Is it time to fire Andy Ried? He's clearly in over his head. Should they offer 2-3 first rounders and Mahomes for He Who has No Name? Is the GM a hack? Should the owner sell the team? It must be time to clean house! Their season is over! :)