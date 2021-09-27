Dolphins Chiefs comparison

If you genuinely can’t see the difference between our cyclical plight and the issues the Chiefs will eventually work through there’ll be little point conversing!



Must be frustrating to be a Chiefs fan right now too to be fair. But they haven’t had to contend with QB issues for literally 20 years and o line issues for literally 10. They consistently acquire dynamic, difference making playmakers on both sides of the ball and are able to utilise them. You could argue the only players we’ve had on either side of the ball that would fit into that category in the last 15 years are Howard and Wake. Maybe Jake Long. Sad.