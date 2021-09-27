 Dolphins Chiefs comparison | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Chiefs comparison

Jamesw

Jamesw

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2019
Messages
257
Reaction score
590
Age
58
Location
Bangkok
Just like our Phins the Chiefs are 1-2. Had a very poor game. Interceptions, fumbles, horrible O-line, D-couldn't stop the run or pass. A few questionable offensive calls. They couldn't even stop a 2nd year QB from Oregon! Is it time to fire Andy Ried? He's clearly in over his head. Should they offer 2-3 first rounders and Mahomes for He Who has No Name? Is the GM a hack? Should the owner sell the team? It must be time to clean house! Their season is over! :)
 
L

LibertineOneThree

English Fin
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
826
Reaction score
257
Location
Perfectville
If you genuinely can’t see the difference between our cyclical plight and the issues the Chiefs will eventually work through there’ll be little point conversing!

Must be frustrating to be a Chiefs fan right now too to be fair. But they haven’t had to contend with QB issues for literally 20 years and o line issues for literally 10. They consistently acquire dynamic, difference making playmakers on both sides of the ball and are able to utilise them. You could argue the only players we’ve had on either side of the ball that would fit into that category in the last 15 years are Howard and Wake. Maybe Jake Long. Sad.
 
