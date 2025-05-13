 Dolphins claim DT Matthew Butler off waivers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins claim DT Matthew Butler off waivers

Feverdream said:
Spent three years as an iffy backup on the Raiders. Practice squad candidate maybe? On the bright side, he is only 25.
I mentioned him yesterday as a possible waiver claim, as IDL depth. Depends on how many they want to carry on the 53. He'd be no better than 6th right now, and all last season we kept 5 on the 53.
 
MrClean said:
I mentioned him yesterday as a possible waiver claim, as IDL depth. Depends on how many they want to carry on the 53. He'd be no better than 6th right now, and all last season we kept 5 on the 53.
You never know with a young player; the light could go on... but if the Raiders didn't think he was even worthy of a camp spot-- that isn't encouraging.
 
MrClean said:
Toyota is better than Honda, and you don't know if Rybka is better than Butler.
I'm on the Honda side.
Robot Hyundai GIF by BostonDynamics
 
