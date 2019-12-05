Dolphins claim DT Zach Sieler off waivers from Ravens

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

The Dolphins announced they were awarded defensive tackle Zach Sieler off waivers from the Ravens on Thursday. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince in a corresponding move.

Sieler has played six NFL games over two seasons with Baltimore and totaled four tackles.

He spent the entire 2018 season on Baltimore’s active roster and was on the team’s practice squad this season before being promoted to the active roster Oct. 5.

Sieler originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Ravens in 2018.

Prince appeared in four games with two starts for the Dolphins. He was inactive for the other eight games.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019.

ProFootballTalk: Dolphins claim Zach Sieler off waivers from Ravens
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/12/05/dolphins-claim-zach-sieler-off-waivers-from-ravens/
 
Feverdream

I'm not.

Prince isn't gonna be the guy. Oh, I think he'll revert to the practice squad if no one claims him, but he has no future here. Athletically limited, run only RT guy. He can't play LT and they will be drafting one or two tackles in this year's draft.

I had him on the bubble with Davenport and Calhoun next year, and didn't figure a guy with only one position could stick.
 
He's an ideal practice squad player. Develop him further and see what an off season does for his game. Be ready to compete at camp and see if you can earn a roster spot next season.
 
jim1

I remember this guy, raw but has tools to work with:

Because he was still completing his mechanical-engineering degree, he was ineligible for college all-star games, but at Michigan's Pro Day, he ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash and bench-pressed 225 pounds 31 times.

www.baltimoresun.com

Ozzie Newsome's last pick as Ravens general manager: Ferris State DE Zach Sieler

Zach Sieler was a 4-3 defensive end in college but projects as a 3-4 end in the Ravens' base defense.
www.baltimoresun.com www.baltimoresun.com
 
Coach Flores: We're cutting you Prince
Prince: Yeah right, When Doves Cry

Isaiah was last seen driving away from the facility in a Little Red Corvette, wearing a Raspberry Beret.

I know, I've used it before but it never gets old...until now
 
