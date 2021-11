He was decent with the Broncos. A team which is known for having a strong running game. Behind the Texans OL this year he averaged only 2.6 yards per rushing attempt. Considering that the Dolphins have the 32nd ranked OL in the league, his speed isn’t going to be much help unless he can also break a lot of tackles after he gets hit in the backfield.



This signing also seems to be a sign that the coaching staff doesn’t think much of Doaks at this time.