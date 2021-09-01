Dolphins claim Northern Iowa defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from Jets.

Tiko377
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2009
- Messages
- 5,000
- Reaction score
- 2,229
- Location
- Southern California
i think they like a few guys less than Jomal Jamal Wiltz Perry!The "other" Perry?
Who is this “you guys” you speak of…’cuz I can guarantee nobody posting on this board had one iota of input on this roster management.Championship! Told you guys. Can't wait for this guy win defensive player of the year when he gets coached up. Just remember... You guys created this monster.
Is Campbell any good?i think they like a few guys less than Jomal Jamal Wiltz Perry!
but who knows, it is his position!
(they probably have to cut Trill, and sign him to the PS if they want to and he clears waivers)
Hard to say how much talent they have. The clown show HC made it impossible for anyone to look competent.I honestly didn't think the Jets had enough talent on their roster to cut anyone that would be of interest to another team...
nevah hoid of him!Is Campbell any good?
They obviously must think he is better than the player they end up cutting to make room for him on the roster. All I know is he wasn’t good enough to make the Jets roster and I don’t view the Jets as a team loaded with talent in the secondary. Perhaps he just didn’t fit with the defensive scheme of the the new coaching staff of the Jets.Is Campbell any good?