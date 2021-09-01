 Dolphins claim Northern Iowa defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from Jets. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins claim Northern Iowa defensive back Elijah Campbell off waivers from Jets.

BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,705
Reaction score
4,625
Location
Miami
Championship! Told you guys. Can't wait for this guy win defensive player of the year when he gets coached up. Just remember... You guys created this monster.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,126
Reaction score
3,619
Location
Alabama
I honestly didn't think the Jets had enough talent on their roster to cut anyone that would be of interest to another team...
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,152
Reaction score
25,270
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The "other" Perry?
Click to expand...
i think they like a few guys less than Jomal Jamal Wiltz Perry!

but who knows, it is his position!

(they probably have to cut Trill, and sign him to the PS if they want to and he clears waivers)
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,056
Reaction score
1,505
Location
San Antonio
BennySwella said:
Championship! Told you guys. Can't wait for this guy win defensive player of the year when he gets coached up. Just remember... You guys created this monster.
Click to expand...
Who is this “you guys” you speak of…’cuz I can guarantee nobody posting on this board had one iota of input on this roster management.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,333
Reaction score
10,892
circumstances said:
i think they like a few guys less than Jomal Jamal Wiltz Perry!

but who knows, it is his position!

(they probably have to cut Trill, and sign him to the PS if they want to and he clears waivers)
Click to expand...
Is Campbell any good?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,816
Reaction score
23,806
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Mark_J said:
I honestly didn't think the Jets had enough talent on their roster to cut anyone that would be of interest to another team...
Click to expand...
Hard to say how much talent they have. The clown show HC made it impossible for anyone to look competent.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,152
Reaction score
25,270
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Is Campbell any good?
Click to expand...
nevah hoid of him!

i was just thinking trill over jamal perry for the cut, because perry has the years of experience here, and who might clear waivers more easier to get signed to the PS.

but i have no idea who goes.
 
In Flores We Trust

In Flores We Trust

Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
928
Reaction score
2,112
What a kick in the nutsack to make the team one day and get das boot the next. Nature of the business but damn what a rollercoaster of emotions.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,824
Reaction score
10,165
Age
68
Location
Miami
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Is Campbell any good?
Click to expand...
They obviously must think he is better than the player they end up cutting to make room for him on the roster. All I know is he wasn’t good enough to make the Jets roster and I don’t view the Jets as a team loaded with talent in the secondary. Perhaps he just didn’t fit with the defensive scheme of the the new coaching staff of the Jets.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom