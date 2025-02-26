Dolphins Combine Meetings

dolfan91
- Feb 26, 2004
- 35,111
- 99,000
- New Jersey
There is a difference between a DE and an OLB...
You can make a case for it, depending on what happens in free agency. For example, if we sign 2 guards and a corner and a safety. Then priorities change. And then Chubb is a post June cut. Anybody speculating on who our pick will be is just guessing. This year more than any, you have to wait until you see what we do in free agency.
I think you need to look at who will be healthy and will be cut as to what positions need to be filled.
