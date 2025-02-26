 Dolphins Combine Meetings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Combine Meetings

Many seem to believe that Chubb is a June 2nd cut or trade if possible, and many want that. Also JP15 has suffered 2 back to back major injuries to what provides explosion and bend, and are we positive he'll be the same player he was before those injuries?
Obviously we have some dire needs across the lineup to include OL, DL, but we have 10 picks and free agency hasn't started.

Edge certainly is a position of concern. You do not win without disruption from both edges.
 
MrChadRico said:
If they take another Edge in the 1st round I'm gonna die laughing.
You can make a case for it, depending on what happens in free agency. For example, if we sign 2 guards and a corner and a safety. Then priorities change. And then Chubb is a post June cut. Anybody speculating on who our pick will be is just guessing. This year more than any, you have to wait until you see what we do in free agency.
 
