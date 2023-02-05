 Dolphins Coming & Going in Free Agency | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Coming & Going in Free Agency

www.spotrac.com

2023 NFL Free Agents Tracker

Tracking the status and signings of all 2023 NFL free agents.
www.spotrac.com www.spotrac.com

Free agency is around the corner and Miami has a number of players looking for a contract. The above link gives you the complete list with how much they last made, their age and with a few the market value.

I do not see a lot of talent at risk other than CB Needham and LB AVG at positions of need with players who will not break the bank and are not on the age downside.

Who would you like to keep?

Possible additions will come a bit later.
 
To state the obvious, a number of those depend on if Miami can find an upgrade and at what cost? Depending on physicals, I'm inclined Needham, AVG, Morestead, Shell will be here for OTAs. Campbell and Bethel depend on whether or not Miami thinks they'll be hard to replace. Mostert looked good, but his age is a strike against him. Again, that will come down to competition.
 
I know they aren't necessarily stars, but I'd keep Mostert and Wilson. I don't think either will break the bank.

That way Miami could add a corner early in the draft. That's a position with some exciting talent and the Dolphins need to add there. I also don't know how much Howard's drop-off was due to injuries, or age? And it's unlikely Byron Jones is back.

Needham at the right contract. Either Roberts or Riley, whichever is a better Fangio fit.

The Dolphins are definitely going to have to bargain hunt this year while managing a challenging cap situation.
 
Riley is much better in coverage, he has a good chance of sticking. Roberts isn't as athletic and is viewed primarily as a "run-stopping thumper" We need more athletic LBers who can cover. Roberts, not a fit, is probably gone...
 
