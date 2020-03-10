Dolphins compensatory draft pick announced

The Broncos, Texans, Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Seahawks earned three extra picks. The Ravens and Dolphins will have two compensatory choices.The Bears, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Bucs and Washington received one each.The Texans received the highest third-round choice, No. 97 overall, followed by the Patriots (No. 98), Giants (No. 99), Patriots (No. 100), Seahawks (No. 101), Steelers (No. 102), Eagles (No. 103), Rams (No. 104), Vikings (No. 105) and Ravens (No. 106).The fourth-round choices went to the Bucs (No. 139), Bears (No. 14), Dolphins (No. 141), Washington (No. 142), Ravens (No. 143), Seahawks (No. 144), Eagles (No. 145) and Eagles (No. 146).The fifth-rounders went to the Broncos (No. 178) and Cowboys (No. 179).The sixth-round choices went to the Patriots (No. 212), Patriots (No. 213) and Seahawks (No. 214).The seventh-rounders went to the Giants (No. 247), Texans (No. 248), Vikings (No. 249), Texans (No. 250), Dolphins (No. 251), Broncos (No. 252), Vikings (No. 253), Broncos (No. 254) and Giants (No. 255).