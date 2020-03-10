Dolphins compensatory draft pick announced

Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,820
Reaction score
2,230
About time. So it's basically what we all thought it was going to be anyway, we knew this months ago, why did it take you so long Mr NFL :)
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,820
Reaction score
2,230
Oh and I still freakin hate the comp pick system, Cheats milking it once again, whatever happened to their filming incident, should have lost all their draft selections over that ?
 
ROADRUNNER

ROADRUNNER

0.1% native american & 0.1% filipino
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2008
Messages
9,634
Reaction score
436
Age
53
Location
Aberdeen
It should have been 3rd & 5th, but better than nothing...…..
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,438
Reaction score
8,926
Geordie said:
Oh and I still freakin hate the comp pick system, Cheats milking it once again, whatever happened to their filming incident, should have lost all their draft selections over that ?
Click to expand...
It's like that's gotten sweeped under the rug.
This is like their 3rd,4th, 5th incident.
How is it that they still have ANY draft picks for 2020?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
4,599
Reaction score
4,226
Location
Allentown, Pa
I suspect at some point we will trade down a few spots, likely with 26 or 39 to pick more picks, specifically for a late 3 or early 4.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
33,189
Reaction score
37,853
Location
Kissimmee,FL
As usual NE the only team with 4 comp picks.....2 of them in the 3rd round
They just went from 7 to 11 picks
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,438
Reaction score
8,926
The Ghost said:
I suspect at some point we will trade down a few spots, likely with 26 or 39 to pick more picks, specifically for a late 3 or early 4.
Click to expand...
At this point, IMO, Dolphins are a lot more likely to trade out of this draft and aquire picks for next year.

Ain't no way in hell they're drafting 16 players this year.
 
MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,906
Reaction score
484
Age
16
Location
Maryland
The Broncos, Texans, Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Seahawks earned three extra picks. The Ravens and Dolphins will have two compensatory choices.


The Bears, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Bucs and Washington received one each.


The Texans received the highest third-round choice, No. 97 overall, followed by the Patriots (No. 98), Giants (No. 99), Patriots (No. 100), Seahawks (No. 101), Steelers (No. 102), Eagles (No. 103), Rams (No. 104), Vikings (No. 105) and Ravens (No. 106).


The fourth-round choices went to the Bucs (No. 139), Bears (No. 14), Dolphins (No. 141), Washington (No. 142), Ravens (No. 143), Seahawks (No. 144), Eagles (No. 145) and Eagles (No. 146).


The fifth-rounders went to the Broncos (No. 178) and Cowboys (No. 179).


The sixth-round choices went to the Patriots (No. 212), Patriots (No. 213) and Seahawks (No. 214).


The seventh-rounders went to the Giants (No. 247), Texans (No. 248), Vikings (No. 249), Texans (No. 250), Dolphins (No. 251), Broncos (No. 252), Vikings (No. 253), Broncos (No. 254) and Giants (No. 255).

comp picks
 
