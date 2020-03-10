Dolphins compensatory draft pick announced

Albert Romano
Super Donator
It's like that's gotten sweeped under the rug.Oh and I still freakin hate the comp pick system, Cheats milking it once again, whatever happened to their filming incident, should have lost all their draft selections over that ?
Yeah! I think James missing time with Denver and Wake getting hurt with Tennesse cost us.Thanks my man
Better than nothing
Wake and James were hurt alot- didn't help us - unfortunately.It should have been 3rd & 5th, but better than nothing...…..
Seems like we got rid of those two right in time as well.Wake and James were hurt alot- didn't help us - unfortunately.
At this point, IMO, Dolphins are a lot more likely to trade out of this draft and aquire picks for next year.I suspect at some point we will trade down a few spots, likely with 26 or 39 to pick more picks, specifically for a late 3 or early 4.