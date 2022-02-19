Fin Fan in Cali
Dolphins Complete Coaching Staff
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2022/02/dolphins-complete-coaching-staff
Specifically, we learned that the organization hired:
- Steve Gregory as safeties coach
- Chandler Henley as assistant quarterbacks coach
- Derrick LeBlanc as assistant defensive line coach
- Steve Ferentz as assistant linebackers coach
- Mathieu Araujo as assistant defensive backs coach
- Kolby Smith as offensive assistant
- Ryan Slowik as senior defensive assistant
- Patrick Surtain as defensive assistant