 Dolphins complete coaching staff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins complete coaching staff

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
47,175
Reaction score
42,400
Age
57
Location
So Cal
Dolphins Complete Coaching Staff
https://www.profootballrumors.com/2022/02/dolphins-complete-coaching-staff

Specifically, we learned that the organization hired:

  • Steve Gregory as safeties coach
  • Chandler Henley as assistant quarterbacks coach
  • Derrick LeBlanc as assistant defensive line coach
  • Steve Ferentz as assistant linebackers coach
  • Mathieu Araujo as assistant defensive backs coach
  • Kolby Smith as offensive assistant
  • Ryan Slowik as senior defensive assistant
  • Patrick Surtain as defensive assistant

:ffic:
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
47,175
Reaction score
42,400
Age
57
Location
So Cal
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins announce their full 2022 coaching staff

We finally have all of the names, and there are a lot of them.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Here’s a look at the full staff:


  • Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
  • Assistant head coach/tight ends coach: Jon Embree
  • Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith
  • Associate head coach/running backs coach: Eric Studesville
  • Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Darrell Bevell
  • Assistant quarterbacks coach: Chandler Henley
  • Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker
  • Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum
  • Assistant offensive line coach: Lemuel Jeanpierre
  • Quality Control: Josh Grizzard
  • Offensive assistant: Mike Person
  • Offensive assistant: Aldrick Robinson
  • Offensive assistant: Kobly Smith
  • Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer
  • Defensive line coach: Austin Clark
  • Assistant defensive line coach: Derrick LeBlanc
  • Outside linebackers coach: Ty McKenzie
  • Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile
  • Assistant linebackers coach: Steve Ferentz
  • Assistant defensive backs coach: Mathieu Araujo
  • Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison
  • Safeties coach: Steve Gregory
  • Senior defensive assistant: Ryan Slowik
  • Defensive assistant: Patrick Surtain
  • Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman
  • Assistant special teams coach: Brendan Farrell
  • Head strength and conditioning coach: Dave Puloka
:ffic:
 
Mach2

Mach2

Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
14,993
Reaction score
28,920
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Fin Fan in Cali said:
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins announce their full 2022 coaching staff

We finally have all of the names, and there are a lot of them.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Here’s a look at the full staff:


  • Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
  • Assistant head coach/tight ends coach: Jon Embree
  • Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith
  • Associate head coach/running backs coach: Eric Studesville
  • Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Darrell Bevell
  • Assistant quarterbacks coach: Chandler Henley
  • Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker
  • Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum
  • Assistant offensive line coach: Lemuel Jeanpierre
  • Quality Control: Josh Grizzard
  • Offensive assistant: Mike Person
  • Offensive assistant: Aldrick Robinson
  • Offensive assistant: Kobly Smith
  • Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer
  • Defensive line coach: Austin Clark
  • Assistant defensive line coach: Derrick LeBlanc
  • Outside linebackers coach: Ty McKenzie
  • Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile
  • Assistant linebackers coach: Steve Ferentz
  • Assistant defensive backs coach: Mathieu Araujo
  • Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison
  • Safeties coach: Steve Gregory
  • Senior defensive assistant: Ryan Slowik
  • Defensive assistant: Patrick Surtain
  • Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman
  • Assistant special teams coach: Brendan Farrell
  • Head strength and conditioning coach: Dave Puloka
:ffic:
Click to expand...
The "Assistant" HC, and "Associate" HC titles are interesting, and quite ambiguous.

Any idea what's up with that? It doesn't bother me in the least as titles and business cards are cheap, just wondering if anyone has a "take" on the reasoning.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,747
Reaction score
22,842
Location
Bahamas
Mach2 said:
The "Assistant" HC, and "Associate" HC titles are interesting, and quite ambiguous.

Any idea what's up with that? It doesn't bother me in the least as titles and business cards are cheap, just wondering if anyone has a "take" on the reasoning.
Click to expand...
I assume out of respect and maybe a bump in pay.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,042
Reaction score
5,039
Age
56
Location
Rochester, New York
Fin Fan in Cali said:
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins announce their full 2022 coaching staff

We finally have all of the names, and there are a lot of them.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Here’s a look at the full staff:


  • Head Coach: Mike McDaniel
  • Assistant head coach/tight ends coach: Jon Embree
  • Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith
  • Associate head coach/running backs coach: Eric Studesville
  • Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach: Darrell Bevell
  • Assistant quarterbacks coach: Chandler Henley
  • Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker
  • Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum
  • Assistant offensive line coach: Lemuel Jeanpierre
  • Quality Control: Josh Grizzard
  • Offensive assistant: Mike Person
  • Offensive assistant: Aldrick Robinson
  • Offensive assistant: Kobly Smith
  • Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer
  • Defensive line coach: Austin Clark
  • Assistant defensive line coach: Derrick LeBlanc
  • Outside linebackers coach: Ty McKenzie
  • Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile
  • Assistant linebackers coach: Steve Ferentz
  • Assistant defensive backs coach: Mathieu Araujo
  • Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison
  • Safeties coach: Steve Gregory
  • Senior defensive assistant: Ryan Slowik
  • Defensive assistant: Patrick Surtain
  • Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman
  • Assistant special teams coach: Brendan Farrell
  • Head strength and conditioning coach: Dave Puloka
:ffic:
Click to expand...
Who knew the team would hire a coach for that? I'm naturally head strong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom