Dolphins could advance to playoffs article

Still need some teams to fall apart, can’t believe Buffalo is now 7. They keep playing the way they are they’ll be on the outside looking in. That team is poised to be swept by the Patriots. Crazy year, 4 weeks ago I thought the Bills were easily the best team in the conference.
 
Don't set yourselves up for disappointment folks.

The season is done. The rest of the year is about cementing Tuas place as the rightful starter of this team going forward
 
Crazy as it seems, Miami can still make the playoffs. If they win out it’s almost definite they would get in. If they win out. Look at Buffalo and New England’s remaining schedule…they haven’t played each other yet. New England sweeping Buffalo would hurt us as we were swept by Buffalo. If they split or Buffalo sweeps them, our long odds get better.

If we win out.

I’ll finish with this…

1637585059379.gif
 
Right now, all the Dolphins need to be thinking about is one game at a time to hopefully make this season respectable. As bad as the Oline is, and the WR unit decimated by injuries, it's one hell of a coaching job that's allowing us to pull out these wins. Playoffs? I don't see it at this point.
 
And Tennessee loses to Houston; there have been several big upsets during these last two weeks. This is what makes me hate Grier and Flores more and more every week for not starting the season with a decent o-line and a true RB#1 (and of course a real OC with effective playcalling). Buffalo looked beatable in Week #2, but Miami's o-line was about as strong as a wet paper bag. Heading into the season without veteran o-linemen (Davis doesn't count!) and relying on 4 rookies and second year players was a huge mistake. No competent GM or HC would even consider doing that, especially with a young QB! And, they had a ton of draft picks in 2020 and 2021, yet decided to go with a 7th round RB as their RB#1. With all of those picks, they couldn't get a better RB? Gaskin is okay, but he's not "the guy".

IMO, even with the poor coaching and idiotic, questionable playcalling, they could be contending for the #1 Seed if Grier and Flores had done what any normal GM and HC would do; and that's build a competent o-line and running game to protect and help your young QB. That o-line was so bad Week #2 that Tua got hurt and Brissett was under constant pressure. Since Grier and Flores refused to have experienced back-ups on the roster, they should have immediately turned over every stone to find o-linemen. Even if they signed 4 or 5 average older linemen it would have been a 1000% improvement. However, they did nothing but move the guys around to different positions. Yet when Dieter got hurt, they were able to find a Free Agent to play Center. So, linemen are out there to be signed, but Grier and Flores don't want to admit that their draft picks suck.

I am sick and tired of hearing every week that Miami's o-line is giving up the most QB pressures, they can't dominate in the running game, and they won't throw over 10 yards more than once or twice a game. After going 10-6 last year (with a lot of help from the defense getting turnovers), expectations were high for this season. The failure of Grier and Flores to field even an average offense is why they lost 7 games in a row, and why there's no chance of making the playoffs with an offense that averages just 18 points per game, and scored more than 20 points just 4 times out of 11 games!
 
