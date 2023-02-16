Dolphins Cut Candidates

lotion said: Signing Wilson to fair catch punts was stupid AF Click to expand...

They signed him before the trade for Hill. They were expecting him to be the 2nd WR opposite Waddle. Once they traded for Hill, Wilson was expected to be the slot WR who would move outside when Hill or Waddle lined up in the slot position.Unfortunately Wilson didn’t end up being as effective in the offense as Sherfield and Cracraft did and that moved Wilson down on the WR depth chart.In hindsight Wilson was a bad signing but at the time of the signing it appeared to be a relatively cheap signing for a #2 WR who was coming off a good year with the Cowboys.I don’t believe they would have signed him if they thought they would later trade for Hill. Yet no one knew Hill would be traded by the Chiefs when the Dolphins signed Wilson.