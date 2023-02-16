 Dolphins Cut Candidates | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Cut Candidates

Miami is over the cap and will have to make some cuts or contract re do's to get under. At the same time we have to get rid of dead weight on the roster. PFF gave a couple of cuts they would make for all teams. Their choice:

MIAMI DOLPHINS: CB BYRON JONES

Salary Cap Details: $14,804,000 dead money, $3,547,000 cap savings

Jones didn’t play a snap in 2022 after undergoing ankle surgery in March that, at the time, wasn’t expected to keep him out for many weeks, if any. With new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio bringing a fresh look on that side of the ball — with heavy zone coverage principles — Jones isn’t exactly a great fit schematically, either.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was a free agent addition last offseason who barely saw the field in his first year with the team, but $5 million of his $7 million 2023 salary is already guaranteed, which will probably keep him on the team.

No way I can argue with that other than it was too late.

Who else do we have who we should move on from?
 
Those cap savings vs dead money figures are if we cut Jones before June 1, if we make him a post June 1st cut its much more favorable something like 14.1 mil in savings.
 
Here is a list of the Phin's roster with cap cost and dead money. It is not one for some easy cuts to get below the cap this year.
 
They signed him before the trade for Hill. They were expecting him to be the 2nd WR opposite Waddle. Once they traded for Hill, Wilson was expected to be the slot WR who would move outside when Hill or Waddle lined up in the slot position.

Unfortunately Wilson didn’t end up being as effective in the offense as Sherfield and Cracraft did and that moved Wilson down on the WR depth chart.

In hindsight Wilson was a bad signing but at the time of the signing it appeared to be a relatively cheap signing for a #2 WR who was coming off a good year with the Cowboys.

I don’t believe they would have signed him if they thought they would later trade for Hill. Yet no one knew Hill would be traded by the Chiefs when the Dolphins signed Wilson.
 
You gave to figure that if Miami knew they were going to land Tyreek Hill they would not have signed Wilson.

They still should have done a better job getting him involved.
 
It's hard to get the TEs involved bc they are needed to stay in and block because our oline is weak.

It's hard to get the RBs involved bc our oline is weak.

We fix this oline, like for real fix this oline for once or were all getting our hopes up once again for no reason.
 
