Dolphins Cut Candidates

Miami is over the cap and will have to make some cuts or contract re do's to get under. At the same time we have to get rid of dead weight on the roster. PFF gave a couple of cuts they would make for all teams. Their choice:
Jones didn’t play a snap in 2022 after undergoing ankle surgery in March that, at the time, wasn’t expected to keep him out for many weeks, if any. With new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio bringing a fresh look on that side of the ball — with heavy zone coverage principles — Jones isn’t exactly a great fit schematically, either.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was a free agent addition last offseason who barely saw the field in his first year with the team, but $5 million of his $7 million 2023 salary is already guaranteed, which will probably keep him on the team.
No way I can argue with that other than it was too late.
Who else do we have who we should move on from?
