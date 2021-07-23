 Dolphins Cut Nick Coe & Rex Sunahara | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Cut Nick Coe & Rex Sunahara

I was hoping Coe would make a run for one of the final roster spots or the ps. However, I do like the two additions.
 
dolfan91

gregorygrant83 said:
Sounds like there's a gap between his level and the progress of players like Ledbetter and Strowbridge.
They are high on Ledbetter. They've kept him around for 2 seasons on the IR list. He's fully recovered and I think he's capable of making the team.
 
I won't be surprised if Sunahara comes back to the practice squad again... we keep bringing him back and I doubt if anyone else signs him.
 
dolfan91 said:
They are high on Ledbetter. They've kept him around for 2 seasons on the IR list. He's fully recovered and I think he's capable of making the team.
They have held onto him. But as of now I don't have him on my mock 53. He still has an uphill climb.
 
Feverdream said:
I won't be surprised if Sunhara comes back to the practice squad again... we keep bringing him back and I doubt if anyone else signs him.
I'm still on record as saying it makes little sense to waste a ps spot on a 2nd long snapper. it's not like there's so much long snapping going on in a regular season practice that you need two on the roster. Or it's not like you're keeping around a 2nd long snapper to groom him in practice to eventually take over the regular job. If you like him as a prospect you can always tell him the areas he needs to work on, get him linked up with a long snapping coach that's not affiliated with the team and have him work out on his own. If you need him later yoiu can always add him at that point.
 
Is Coe PS eligible? He's still young and has potential development.
 
