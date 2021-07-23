Dolphins Cut Nick Coe & Rex Sunahara

elite14eva
Sounds like there's a gap between his level and the progress of players like Ledbetter and Strowbridge.Interesting Coe didn't even make it to camp
our starting long snapper.Who else on the team can long snap?
They are high on Ledbetter. They've kept him around for 2 seasons on the IR list. He's fully recovered and I think he's capable of making the team.
They have held onto him. But as of now I don't have him on my mock 53. He still has an uphill climb.They are high on Ledbetter. They've kept him around for 2 seasons on the IR list. He's fully recovered and I think he's capable of making the team.
I'm still on record as saying it makes little sense to waste a ps spot on a 2nd long snapper. it's not like there's so much long snapping going on in a regular season practice that you need two on the roster. Or it's not like you're keeping around a 2nd long snapper to groom him in practice to eventually take over the regular job. If you like him as a prospect you can always tell him the areas he needs to work on, get him linked up with a long snapping coach that's not affiliated with the team and have him work out on his own. If you need him later yoiu can always add him at that point.I won't be surprised if Sunhara comes back to the practice squad again... we keep bringing him back and I doubt if anyone else signs him.