Dolphins Cut Nick Coe & Rex Sunahara

Feverdream said: I won't be surprised if Sunhara comes back to the practice squad again... we keep bringing him back and I doubt if anyone else signs him.

I'm still on record as saying it makes little sense to waste a ps spot on a 2nd long snapper. it's not like there's so much long snapping going on in a regular season practice that you need two on the roster. Or it's not like you're keeping around a 2nd long snapper to groom him in practice to eventually take over the regular job. If you like him as a prospect you can always tell him the areas he needs to work on, get him linked up with a long snapping coach that's not affiliated with the team and have him work out on his own. If you need him later yoiu can always add him at that point.