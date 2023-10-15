Dolphins D Pass Fail?

Pass:

-14 points (17 but for a short missed FG)

-5-14 third downs

-4 sacks (although Bryce Young's pocket presence looks like a merger of first year Tua and Tannehill)

-No points after the first two drives (although the short missed FG)



Fail:

-Gave up TDs on their first two drives putting us in a big hole

-Allowed the long drive at end of half, could have given Carolina momentum and let them back in the game, thankfully their kicker missed the short FG

-NO turnovers generated again, with a rookie QB back there

-The ghost of Adam Thielen 11 receptions for 115 yards and a TD. Fangio can you maybe double the one guy they keep throwing to? Hello, is there anybody home?

-Not a lot of easy 3 and outs, gave up a lot of time of possession early again, 13 passing first downs, 6 rushing first downs

-Rushing D looked not great once again, especially in the context of what we were up against, Chubba Freaking Hubbard 88 yards



Once again I give it a fail with a small f. Fine I know pass/fail is a tough choice, letter grade would be a C- I think. It just looks soft. The defense gets bailed out by the offense, which seems to be our best defender. Defense only started to look OK after we got way ahead, and it rendered their offense somewhat one dimensional. It feels like it will not hold up at all against a good offense if they play this way, or if our offense is kept in check. Both of those things happened in the Buffalo game. It needs to get better. Fangio seems really slow with the adjustments too. Thielen is their #1 weapon, and we did nothing to take that guy away. Make the other team beat you left handed. Take away the QBs favorite weapon. The real tests will show up now the next two weeks. We will see.