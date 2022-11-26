 Dolphins Defense: 77 Points Allowed in 5 Home Games; 164 points allowed in 5 Away Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Defense: 77 Points Allowed in 5 Home Games; 164 points allowed in 5 Away Games

sap1993

sap1993

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 6, 2013
Messages
72
Reaction score
134
Location
Tampa
Home Splits

7 PA vs New England
19 PA vs Buffalo
24 PA vs Minnesota
10 PA vs Pittsburgh
17 PA vs Cleveland

Away Splits

38 PA vs Baltimore
27 PA vs Cincinnati
40 PA vs New York
27 PA vs Detroit
32 PA vs Chicago

What in the hell us going on when we go on the road? The fact that we're 3-2 on the road with this type of play is incredible
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,922
Reaction score
15,457
Location
Allentown, Pa
So your saying don't save a seat for Boyer on the next road trip?

No worries, I sent him a text the other day reminding him to update his Linked in profile.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom