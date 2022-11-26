Dolphins Defense: 77 Points Allowed in 5 Home Games; 164 points allowed in 5 Away Games

Home Splits
7 PA vs New England
19 PA vs Buffalo
24 PA vs Minnesota
10 PA vs Pittsburgh
17 PA vs Cleveland
Away Splits
38 PA vs Baltimore
27 PA vs Cincinnati
40 PA vs New York
27 PA vs Detroit
32 PA vs Chicago
What in the hell us going on when we go on the road? The fact that we're 3-2 on the road with this type of play is incredible
