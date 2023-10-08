 Dolphins Defense Pass / Fail? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Defense Pass / Fail?

You must evaluate the defense in the context of what they were going up against. For example, you wouldn't give them a lot of credit for shutting down a high school team. So here goes:

Pass:

-9 points allowed
-7 sacks (although a few were at the line of scrimmage)
-Good on 3rd down, only 5-17 allowed
-Only gave up 268 yards

Fail:

-The entire Giants offense was decimated. Not only no Saquon, but the already injured OL had at least two more guys get hurt, so the backups to the backups were playing
-The Giants made all sorts of plays early in the game, and the defense could not get off the field. The Giants had 20 minutes of possession time in the first half alone. That renders our offense irrelevant
-First play right off the bat, Matt Breida of all people, 8 yards right up the gut, with that OL. I almost threw my drink through the TV. Then all sorts of coverage busts, run fit busts, the whole thing. This was against a clown show team
-Didn't force any turnovers against said clown show team

Sadly, even though the optics look good, I have to give it a fail, but a fail with a small f as opposed to the capital F. I think if they play the same way against a good team, the same thing the Bills did to us will happen (ps the Jags basically just shut down the Bills in compare). They should be able to dominate a team like the Giants. It didn't look or feel dominant the whole time. It is hard for me to articulate. Something still does not feel right to me about the defense.

Side point, the good news is I think we still took the Giants lightly, even after last week, and did not play a clean or inspired game, and still won by a fair bit. But these guys need to pick it up against the better teams, and on the road
 
Yeah… they only gave up 9pts.

I mean I hear you - they didn’t win 100% of the game, yes you’re right. They won 80% of the game. Yeah, against a high school football team like you mentioned that would indeed be a little alarming. Good thing they were playing an NFL team.

I give your grade an F. But not a big F a little f cause I understood what you meant here.
 
They didn’t allow the opponent to get into the endzone, only gave up 6 points excluding the turnovers, and had 7 sacks. I know the Giants offense isn’t shit to begin with and they were missing a lot, but this is still the NFL. Definitely a passing grade today, finally.

At the end of the day there’s some momentum finally built to carry over to another shitty offense next week. Let’s keep stacking those unit victories before we fly to Philly. Season is so early and a lot can change either way. Today was a good step forward for the defense regardless of the competition. They got after it.
 
They did their job today.

We need to continue to pressure every QB we face.

We still need Phillips to come back and be a force.
 
They didn’t allow the opponent to get into the endzone, only gave up 6 points excluding the turnovers, and had 7 sacks. I know the Giants offense isn’t shit to begin with and they were missing a lot, but this is still the NFL. Definitely a passing grade today, finally.

At the end of the day there’s some momentum finally built to carry over to another shitty offense next week. Let’s keep stacking those unit victories before we fly to Philly.
I tip my hat to you, you are nicer than I am.
 
Hopefully players get more familiar with the defensive scheme and improve next week before we get into a gauntlet of tuff games.
 
Chubb failed today. The handful of times he got pulled from the game Van Ginkle had a sack and a pressure and Ogbah had 1/2 sack. The other 80% of plays Chubb was in that spot and didn't do anything, not even 1 pressure.
 
Yeah… they only gave up 9pts.

I mean I hear you - they didn’t win 100% of the game, yes you’re right. They won 80% of the game. Yeah, against a high school football team like you mentioned that would indeed be a little alarming. Good thing they were playing an NFL team.

An "F" for this game = "Foot in Mouth" of poster. - LOL
 
I give 'em a "satisfactory" for today. I could nitpick several things but overall, I'll take it...
I give 'em a "satisfactory" for today. I could nitpick several things but overall, I'll take it...
i was being a little tough giving only a pass fail option without much in the middle, but you get the point. something does not look right. there were too many mistakes again right off the bat and to let that clown show team possess the ball for 20 minutes in the first half is not acceptable. also we couldn't force any turnovers. it is just not good enough. the win is nice, but the D needs to be better. this wont work against better teams
 
i was being a little tough giving only a pass fail option without much in the middle, but you get the point. something does not look right. there were too many mistakes again right off the bat and to let that clown show team possess the ball for 20 minutes in the first half is not acceptable. also we couldn't force any turnovers. it is just not good enough. the win is nice, but the D needs to be better. this wont work against better teams
No I totally get what you're seeing, understand it completely. I just think Fangio will continue to get everything ironed out and we'll be much better by December/January.
 
