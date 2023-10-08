Dolphins Defense Pass / Fail?

You must evaluate the defense in the context of what they were going up against. For example, you wouldn't give them a lot of credit for shutting down a high school team. So here goes:



Pass:



-9 points allowed

-7 sacks (although a few were at the line of scrimmage)

-Good on 3rd down, only 5-17 allowed

-Only gave up 268 yards



Fail:



-The entire Giants offense was decimated. Not only no Saquon, but the already injured OL had at least two more guys get hurt, so the backups to the backups were playing

-The Giants made all sorts of plays early in the game, and the defense could not get off the field. The Giants had 20 minutes of possession time in the first half alone. That renders our offense irrelevant

-First play right off the bat, Matt Breida of all people, 8 yards right up the gut, with that OL. I almost threw my drink through the TV. Then all sorts of coverage busts, run fit busts, the whole thing. This was against a clown show team

-Didn't force any turnovers against said clown show team



Sadly, even though the optics look good, I have to give it a fail, but a fail with a small f as opposed to the capital F. I think if they play the same way against a good team, the same thing the Bills did to us will happen (ps the Jags basically just shut down the Bills in compare). They should be able to dominate a team like the Giants. It didn't look or feel dominant the whole time. It is hard for me to articulate. Something still does not feel right to me about the defense.



Side point, the good news is I think we still took the Giants lightly, even after last week, and did not play a clean or inspired game, and still won by a fair bit. But these guys need to pick it up against the better teams, and on the road