andyahs

During a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked what has stood out to him about Tagovailoa as he prepares to enter his third NFL season. Grier spoke about how he's noticed more confidence and excitement from his quarterback. He also said that his offense has bought into coach McDaniel, and that the defense has noticed a difference in their counterparts during their short time together.

"Even the defensive guys about a week ago were saying they cannot believe the transformation on offense and how these guys are doing," Grier said.
Miami's new-look offense is apparently already standing out
eMCee85

Just read that article. I truly hope to see an offense that can sustain drives and not have us worried about 3 and outs all the damn time! I can't lie, I am excited but I'm trying to temper my expectations based off the last 23 years...
 
PhinFan1968

We need to open the season beating the snot out of New England...something along the lines of how Buffalo smoked them their last game. Foot on the gas....GO!
 
1972forever

I remain positive because I am old enough to remember when the Dolphins were a great team. So if the younger crowd want to temper their enthusiasm based on the past, I guess it’s okay for this old guy to be optimistic based on the past too.

To me, it’s a different coaching staff with more talent than this organization has had in decades. So while nothing is assured regarding the 2022 season. I am looking forward to the 2022 season more than I have looked forward to a Dolphin season in years.
 
TheRevoltingBlob

Florida

“Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense”​


I can…
 
tay0365

I may be dreaming, but would love to see an offense that reminds me of those Dan Marino years, where easily scoring 30+ points a games was the norm, not the exception.
 
jimthefin

This season will be the first time in his three years where Tua was actually given talent and support by the FO and the Coaching staff.

I think he is going to change some minds and make some doubters look pretty stupid.
 
dolfan91

Holy Bat Boogie!!! Batman.
 
