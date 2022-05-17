“Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense”​

During a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked what has stood out to him about Tagovailoa as he prepares to enter his third NFL season. Grier spoke about how he's noticed more confidence and excitement from his quarterback. He also said that his offense has bought into coach McDaniel, and that the defense has noticed a difference in their counterparts during their short time together.



"Even the defensive guys about a week ago were saying they cannot believe the transformation on offense and how these guys are doing," Grier said.