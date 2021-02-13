Dolphins Diatribe

This is a person who is huge Dolphins fan a good friend of mine. Thought I would post, long but very interesting......



The more I think about this, it is bad. Worse than drafting Tua which is a franchise ruining mistake. With regard to Tua, they were wrong on the player. They couldn’t foresee it. But being wrong on a player can and does happen.







Xavien Howard, a whole different deal.







What did Miami think would happen when they signed Byron Jones for more money than they were paying Xavien Howard, and Byron Jones being the player he is, played like he did. THIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN EMINENTLY FORSEEABLE. This is how dumb these guys are.







Of course, Xavien Howard, with his personality, and they know what he is like, is going to be pissed and want more money.







How they could not see this coming is beyond me. They way overpaid for Byron Jones, but it is worse, because if they have to pay Xavien Howard another $3-$5mm a year now because of the Byron Jones signing, well then holy moly basically Byron Jones is basically costing them QB money all of the sudden.







Without the Byron Jones signing, Xavien Howard would have had no axe to grind about his contract. Sure he might be only the 7th highest paid CB in the league, but that is what happens. You sign a deal, the guys that sign in the following years will tend to be paid more as the cap goes up. Further Xavien Howard has been hurt all of the time. 5 games in 2019, 12 games in 2018, 7 games in 2016. Only 2 of 5 years did he play a full season. After 1 good year, he would have been in no real position to complain about his contract, especially because of his injury the prior year where he played all of 5 games and was fully paid.







On top of this, not only is Byron Jones a waste of money, there were at least two other FA CB’s signed in the offseason that were roughly paid half of Byron Jones, and were better. Miami could have signed one of those two instead, they would have gotten a better player, and NOT created the contract problem with Xavien Howard. But our talent evaluation is not good enough to have done that!







Also remember they signed Byron Jones before the draft. What if after that signing they already started hearing rumblings from the Xavien Howard camp and knew they had an issue, which they should have of course anticipated. Or what if they just started to worry about it, after the fact. Then in the draft, out of nowhere, they take Iggy with the last pick of the first round. People found that pick curious, because CB was not high on the hierarchy of needs once you just sign Byron Jones and have Xavien Howard, and there was no place for the kid to play anyway. I am a big fan of taking the best player available. Taking someone to fill a hole at a position is where teams get into trouble. That is why we end up with Austin Jackson at 18 when that guy had no business being a first rounder. But what if Miami didn’t think Iggy was the BPA, and instead just took him to be Xavien Howard insurance, so they could have leverage over him and potentially trade Howard at some point, since it seems these guys like to dump established players for picks or just dump guys that Flores can’t control?







Now all the sudden in typical Dolphins compounding problem fashion, the signing of Byron Jones causes multiple problems:



-Overpay for a player he is getting $17mm a year, plays like a $6mm a year CB, $11mm of cap space down the tube



-Piss off Xavien Howard, now he needs $3mm-$5mm more a year, so another $4mm a year down the tubes (and they are basically now paying Byron Jones $21mm a year) OR they have to trade him



-Draft Iggy at 30 and waste a first round draft pick







AND IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN EASY TO ANTICIPATE SOME OF THESE DOMINOES! They should have never signed Byron Jones to begin with. There were other guys that turned out better and were about half the price as well!!!!!







This may have been the dumbest mistake of all, just because it should have been very easy to anticipate the Xavien Howard problem and the fact that they were basically paying Byron Jones $21mm a year!!!! Are you kidding me????? This is how bad our front office is. Bad at player evaluation, and bad at looking forward and thinking about how the chips will fall.







Side notes:







-My guess is if we trade for DeShaun Watson, Xavien Howard now has to go in the deal, and we are stuck with Byron Jones as our #1CB at $17mm a year and clueless Iggy as the #2CB. I hope DeShaun Watson is really good, because he will need to score 50 points a game with this defense







-On the point of drafting best player available. If for example, we trade back to 8, hands down I would take Micah Parsons over Jaylen Waddle. Why? Simply because Micah Parson is probably the 3rd-5th best player in the draft, and they could get him at 8. The kid is a stud, and fills a real need. Jaylen Waddle? Doesn’t belong as the 8th pick. Yup, I know we need weapons. But a weapon is not a weapon if the guy cannot play. Waddle simply does not have the body of work to be drafted 8. Sure he has some of the measurables, but so do a lot of guys that suck, like Kevin White or Breshad Perriman or Tavon Austin and on and on and on. You end up in the Super Bowl because of players like Xavien Howard (10’s) as opposed to having a bunch of 6s and 7s on the roster. Basically, as long as there is a slot for a guy to play, I would be taking the best player available and try to solve for the receiver problem a different way. I am morally opposed to reaching for players just to fill a slot. Not worth it. It rarely if ever works.







-If I give Xavien Howard a raise, I am doing it with a lot of incentives. He cannot stay healthy. Typical Miami fashion, they probably give him a bunch more guaranteed money and then his knees give out. This whole situation is now a giant problem given his injury history as well. He is a massive risk.



