Dolphins Did Us Proud!

Each and every Phinatic has to be overly disappointed in how this past season unfolded and finished. However, no true Dolphins fan can be disappointed in the way our team played vs Buff and almost impossible odds. We were the biggest underdog in WC playoff history and brought it down to the wire with a third team QB and many other injuries.

We are sick and tired of silver linings BUT, this is one not to be ignored. Our team gave it's all and McD and staff did a great job in prep and game plan. McD is the best we have had since Shula and looking forward ti his second year.

I am proud to be a Phinatic!
 
Proud of the way they played and the fight they gave. Need to obviously clean some pre snap crap up, but that happens with young teams and backups i guess
The refs and the nfl screwed us though
To say that this was a fairly officiated game just isn’t looking at it objectively
 
I sent a message to a friend of mine who is a Bills fan congratulating him on the Bills win at 830 in the morning yesterday because I truly believed we were going to get blown out…the entire season was a roller coaster ride but the way the team played yesterday gave me a lot of hope going forward
 
The big lead posted an article after the game about how horrible the refs were in the game
 
