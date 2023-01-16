Dolphins Did Us Proud!

Each and every Phinatic has to be overly disappointed in how this past season unfolded and finished. However, no true Dolphins fan can be disappointed in the way our team played vs Buff and almost impossible odds. We were the biggest underdog in WC playoff history and brought it down to the wire with a third team QB and many other injuries.



We are sick and tired of silver linings BUT, this is one not to be ignored. Our team gave it's all and McD and staff did a great job in prep and game plan. McD is the best we have had since Shula and looking forward ti his second year.



I am proud to be a Phinatic!