Dolphins Did Ya Know?

Tidbits about our team you know, have seen or heard that you think other fans may enjoy. For example, Tua is know for his accuracy but:
Did Ya Know that Tua was ranked #15 last year in adjusted comp. % (includes 20 drops).
WRs are ranked in giving their QB the best rating when targeted.
Did Ya Know Waddle was #4 giving Tua a 119.2. Hill was #26 giving a 97.8. Kelce was first with a 123.8.
